STF Assam arrests two women with suspected heroin in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam carried out an operation in the Fancy Bazar locality of the city under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station on Tuesday, leading to the capture of two female narcotics peddlers. The operation was led by Inspector Kapil Pathak. A total of 70 vials containing 94 grams of suspected heroin were seized from these peddlers. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

