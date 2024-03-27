Assam: Nagaon police arrested two drug peddlers; Heroin worth Rs 86 lakh seized

NAGAON: Nagaon police arrested two drug peddlers identified as Anarul Islam and Moin Uddin hailing from Doboka in Hojai district from Nowgong College police point on Monday, in connection with carrying suspected heroin.

Police recovered 37 soap cases filled with suspected heroin weighed about 480 gms each in a blue coloured Swift Dzire car which was on its way to deliver the contraband substance somewhere in Nagaon district from Dimapur in Nagaland, as per the secret sources.

The net worth of the recovered illegal Class I drug would be around Rs 86 lakhs in local market, a senior police official of the district said. The police got the tip-off information about the drug being carried in an outbound Dimapur car enroute to Nagaon and a trap was laid at Nowgong College police point accordingly, during which police team finally got the breakthrough.

One of the drug peddlers managed to flee from the car when the police stopped them in broad daylight, sources said. To catch hold of the escaped anti-social, police had intensified its search in the entire area while filing this report.

