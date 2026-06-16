STF of Assam police foils bid to smuggle heroin, 3 arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police busted an alleged drug trafficking operation in the Amingaon area of Guwahati and apprehended three suspected smugglers, including two women, while preventing a large quantity of heroin from being transported to Lower Assam.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics. Acting swiftly, STF personnel intercepted a traveller vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 KC 0971, locally known as "Jumon Suman", which was reportedly heading towards Lower Assam.

During a search of the vehicle, officials recovered a sizeable quantity of heroin. Investigators stated that the accused had allegedly attempted to avoid detection by strapping the contraband to their bodies. However, a detailed inspection by the STF team led to the recovery of the narcotics and the arrest of those involved.

The arrested persons were identified as Asmina Parbin, Mehrun Nessa Khatun and Mohammad Somez Ali. All three were taken into custody in connection with the case.

Initial findings indicated that the accused were allegedly linked to a larger network engaged in trafficking heroin into Lower Assam. Officials said further interrogation and investigation were continuing to trace the source of the contraband and identify others associated with the operation.

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