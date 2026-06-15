Man Arrested with 24 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Drug Raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a man and seized suspected heroin during an anti-drug operation carried out in the city. A team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Jayanagar and apprehended Kumud Bania, 36, a resident of Khanapara. During the operation, police recovered two soap boxes containing 24 grams of heroin. The team also seized a mobile phone and a scooty bearing registration number AS01FK1560 from the accused’s possession. Police said the seized items had been taken into custody and legal proceedings had been initiated against the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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