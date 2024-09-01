Two arrested, 17 grams heroin seized in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended two individuals involved in drug peddling and seized a substantial quantity of heroin. The operation, led by Dy. SP (STF) Satendra Singh Hazari, carried out an operation at Kalipur Railway Line under Bharalumukh Police Station. The STF team recovered 11 vials containing heroin weighing 17 grams, cash, and a mobile phone.

