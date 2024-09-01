STF of Assam Police Seize Heroin Weighing 55.5 Grams in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police has made another significant seizure led by Inspector Kapil Pathak. The team conducted an operation at 2 No Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station and arrested an individual and recovered 42 vials containing heroin weighing 55.5 grams, cash, and a mobile handset. The apprehended individual has been identified as Puja Deka (25), resident of Udalguri (BTR).

Also Read: Assam police Seize 262 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Bust Concealing 19 Soap Cases (sentinelassam.com)