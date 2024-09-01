Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police has made another significant seizure led by Inspector Kapil Pathak.
STF of Assam Police Seize Heroin Weighing 55.5 Grams in Guwahati City
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police has made another significant seizure led by Inspector Kapil Pathak. The team conducted an operation at 2 No Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station and arrested an individual and recovered 42 vials containing heroin weighing 55.5 grams, cash, and a mobile handset. The apprehended individual has been identified as Puja Deka (25), resident of Udalguri (BTR).

