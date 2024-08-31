Assam police Seize 262 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Bust Concealing 19 Soap Cases

GUWAHATI: An anti-narcotics early morning operation on the fringes of Guwahati has left Assam's drug cartels reeling in shock. Acting upon a tip-off, Jorabat police on Saturday carried out a well-coordinated sting operation, which resulted in the seizure of 19 soap cases filled with what is suspected to be heroin. The operation culminated in the arrest of a suspect, 45 years of age, thereby shedding light on the region's unrelenting fight against drug trafficking.

The operation took place during the early quiet hours of dawn based on intelligence reports that a vehicle bearing the registration number AS 25 J 3055 was used to ferry narcotics into Guwahati. Based on this information, the Jorabat police got an interception team ready. Their vigilance paid off at about 7:30 a.m. A flag was raised, and after a proper search, there was found the following hidden contraband: 262 grams of suspected heroin, which were ingeniously concealed in 19 soap cases and well hidden in the bodywork of the car.

The police later identified the detained person as Sultan Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Uttar Mohanpur village in Cachar district, Assam. As stated by the police, Laskar was on his way from Nagaon to Guwahati when his vehicle was intercepted. The seized vehicle, together with the narcotics, has now been impounded, and further investigations are underway to unravel the network behind this attempt at smuggling.

This is not an isolated success for the Assam Police. It follows two other major heroin seizures earlier in the month. In one, the Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle at Gilaiti Hills and recovered 305 grams of heroin; two persons were also arrested. In another, Cachar Police, acting on specific inputs, seized 330.07 grams of heroin in Sonai, with the estimated market value of the haul reaching as high as Rs 2 crore.

These two back-to-back successes underline the relentless effort of the law enforcement agencies of Assam to contain the drug menace. A series of busts reflects the going-on vigil and dedication of the police force in dismantling the narcotics network that threatens to grip the region. The deeper this investigation into the activities of Laskar proceeds, the more hopeful the authorities are of being able to strike at the heart of the trafficking syndicate and give yet another crippling blow to the drug trade of Assam.