STF thwarts attempts to supply drone components to militants in Manipur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Manipur has been grappling with unrest for a couple of days and is now fueled by various militant outfits, which have attacked, causing significant disruption and instability. The recent arrests have prompted authorities to heighten security measures along Manipur's borders.

The Special Task Force (STF) has intercepted attempts to smuggle critical drone components into Manipur, aimed at aiding militant groups in the region. Intelligence inputs received by the Assam Police highlighted ongoing efforts by militant groups to procure materials for their operations. Acting swiftly on this information, the STF arrested another individual, identified as Sanjib Kumar Mishra, from the Noonmati area of Guwahati. Mishra was apprehended in the Rupnagar area with drone parts, believed to be en route to militant groups operating in Manipur.

"In a continued and determined effort to halt the transportation of incriminating materials to Manipur and to prevail peace and tranquilly in the region," a press release stated. The seizure of drone components from Mishra underscores the persistent threat posed by militant outfits in the violence-prone state.

Previously, an operation conducted on June 14 near the Sonapur toll gate led to the arrest of Khaigoulen Kipgen, a suspected member of a militant outfit. Kipgen was apprehended in possession of 10 TB30 intelligent flight batteries, essential for drone operations, underscoring the severity of the security situation in Manipur.

The STF operation comes amid escalating concerns over security in Manipur, where various militant groups have been active in perpetrating violence and destabilising the region. The arrested individuals are believed to have links to groups orchestrating attacks and disruptions within the state.

The incident has prompted authorities to tighten security measures along the Manipur border, intensifying vigilance to prevent further attempts at smuggling arms and supplies. The intercepted drone components are considered crucial, as they could have potentially enabled sophisticated surveillance or even offensive operations by the militant groups.

Efforts to maintain peace and stability in Manipur have been a priority for law enforcement agencies, with concerted operations aimed at neutralising threats posed by militant activities. The STF's successful operations underscore their commitment to disrupting the supply chain of materials that fuel violence in the region.

