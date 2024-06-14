Assam: Kuki Militant Apprehended in Guwahati; Special Task Force Seizes Drone Equipment

GUWAHATI: A Kuki militant from Manipur was arrested in Sonapur Guwahati. This occurred during a Special Task Force operation on Friday and seized items including drone equipment and batteries.

In significant breakthrough for regional security, Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended Kuki militant from Manipur in Guwahati's Sonapur on Friday. Militant identified as Kitjen was captured during extensive search operation. This arrest marks crucial step in ongoing efforts to combat militant activities in region.

According to official sources, Kitjen was traveling to Guwahati. He was in vehicle when intercepted by STF personnel. During search authorities discovered equipment used for flying drones. This included multiple batteries. Seizure of such equipment underscores potential threats. Increasing sophistication of militant tactics is notable.

Further investigation revealed that Kitjen had been making frequent visits to Guwahati. Sources indicate that during these visits he met with individuals connected to militant activities. The police successfully identified several associates of Kitjen in city. This signals broader network of operatives. These revelations have prompted heightened vigilance. They have intensified efforts to dismantle the entire network.

The arrest of Kitjen and seizure of drone equipment are a significant achievement for the STF. The use of drones by militant groups is growing concern for security agencies as it represents new frontier in surveillance and potential attacks. The confiscation of these items indicates proactive approach by the STF. They are curbing such threats before they can materialize.

Local authorities ramped up security measures in response to this development. Enhanced surveillance and strategic operations are conducted to prevent retaliatory actions or further militant activities in the area. The collaboration between state forces and intelligence agencies has been crucial in this operation. This highlights importance of coordinated efforts in maintaining regional security.

The apprehension of Kitjen is expected to lead to more arrests. The unraveling of militant operations not only in Guwahati but also across Assam and neighboring states. The STF's proactive measures and successful execution of the operation serve as deterrent to other militant groups operating in region.

As investigation continues authorities remain vigilant ensuring that safety and security of public are upheld. People are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to assist in ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in region.