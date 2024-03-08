Stir by Anganwadi workers completes 11th day in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The sit-in strike by Anganwadi workers and assistants at Chachal in Guwahati completed the 11th day today. They have been staging protests in support of their demand for a hike in their honorarium and other demands.

The agitators expressed concern over the apathy towards the demands of women by the Women and Child Development Department.

Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Union (ASAWAU) president Jaymati Das said, “Our agitation is gaining momentum despite the government’s effort to destabilize us. All Anganwadi workers and assistants have come together to take the agitation in support of our genuine demands ahead. We want wages, not honorariums. So long as the government cannot pay us wages, it should hike the amount of honorarium.”

