GUWAHATI: In a successful operation, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station recovered a stolen Royal Enfield bike on Wednesday night. The bike, bearing registration number AS04AG9018, was found near SB Deorah College. After conducting thorough verification, the CGPD team confirmed the bike’s ownership and handed it over to its rightful owner.

