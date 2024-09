STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Fatasil Ambari recovered a stolen scooter, bearing a fake registration number plate, from Bimala Nagar. Further probe is on. Due diligence is underway to return the vehicle to its rightful owner.

