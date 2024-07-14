Stolen two-wheelers recovered in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A CGPD team from Pan Bazaar Police Station recovered two two-wheelers bearing registration numbers AS 01 DV 7160 and AS 01 DQ 0441 in abandoned conditions at Lakhtokia and AT Road, respectively. These vehicles were reported stolen from Jalukbari and Geetanagar and returned to their owners, Barub Ch Kalita of Jalukbari and Ravi Prasad Sharma of Noonmati, respectively.

