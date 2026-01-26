Stop using Special Revision as a Political Tool: AJYCP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has alleged that the BJP-led state government is misusing the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of the electoral roll for narrow political gains. The Parishad has demanded that the ongoing SR in Assam be carried out strictly under the direct supervision of the Election Commission of India.

In a statement, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan stated that periodic revision of electoral rolls is a normal constitutional exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India. Accordingly, the SR process has been initiated in Assam prior to the Assembly elections.

AJYCP expressed concern that the BJP-led government in the state is allegedly using the constitutional process as a political weapon. According to the statement, after the commencement of the SR process, BJP workers in various parts of Assam have filed complaints seeking deletion of names from the voter list by using what the organization described as “fake complainants.” It alleged that in some cases, names and signatures were forged to submit objections before election officials, targeting voters perceived to be opposed to the BJP, particularly from religious minority communities.

As a result of complaints filed during the SR process, several indigenous minority communities — including Goria, Moria, Deshi, Pangals and Jolahas — are reportedly facing difficulties, AJYCP said.

Also Read: Special electoral roll revision underway in Demow, Sivasagar