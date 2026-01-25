Special electoral roll revision underway in Demow, Sivasagar and Nazira

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2026 is currently underway in Sivasagar district in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India. The exercise is being carried out under the supervision of the District Election Officer and covers all three Assembly constituencies of the district-95 Demow, 96 Sivasagar, and 97 Nazira.

The Sivasagar district administration has observed that certain reports and claims related to the filing of objections and the inclusion or deletion of voters' names are being circulated on social media. Addressing the issue, the administration clarified that all activities related to the electoral rolls are conducted strictly in compliance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Officials stated that no voter's name can be added to or removed from the electoral rolls outside the framework of the prescribed laws and rules. During the special revision period, all applications received are examined at multiple levels by authorised officers. Based on verification reports submitted by Booth Level Officers, the claims and objections are forwarded to the Electoral Registration Officer, who then takes the final decision on acceptance or rejection.

The administration has appealed to the general public and voters of Sivasagar district to remain vigilant and not be misled by any false or misleading information regarding the electoral roll revision process.

