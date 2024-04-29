Storm forces evacuation at Dharapur; 4,738 people affected in 2 days in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The anticipated performance by Zubeen Garg at the Dharapur Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilani took a drastic turn when a powerful storm descended upon the area, leading to the sudden cancellation of the event. The fierce winds caused the pandal and stage to collapse, triggering panic among the gathered audience.

Over a thousand spectators, including women and children, found themselves stranded inside the pandal as the situation escalated. Local residents, along with journalists and video journalists covering the festivities, sprang into action to rescue those trapped inside, particularly the women and children. Tragically, some individuals sustained injuries during the tumult. Among the seriously wounded were children and women.

An alarming incident involving youth further escalated tensions. Police officers were injured by stones thrown by unidentified individuals. In response, twenty suspects were apprehended while attempting to evade capture. Azara police promptly filed a report, case number 95/2024, resulting in the detention of eight individuals. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody following their appearance in court today.

Meanwhile, storms lashed various places in the state on Saturday and Sunday. According to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 71 villages faced the wreath of the storms yesterday, and 40 villages were affected today. The number of people affected by the storms in two days was 4,738. The storms also damaged houses.

The storms affected the worst in Cachar district, where 36 villages faced the storm. The storms affected 18 villages in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

