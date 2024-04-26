Assam: Storm hits Tinsukia district; one killed

DOOMDOOMA: The cyclonic storm that lashed many parts of Tinsukia district on Tuesday night left behind a trail of destruction all around. Unlike in the past that took place with the advent of the month of April in the form of ‘Bordoichila’ as is popularly called in Assamese, the adverse weather condition has made people panicky over the years because of its unpredictable nature and the extent of damage it causes in its wake.

Power supply was completely disrupted due to felling and uprooting of tree branches and trees, twisting of electric poles. While power supply was restored around noon on Wednesday, yet it is to be restored in many of the interior villages.

The tragic death of a person Sanjiv Chetry(45) of Dholla Bormura Miripathar village while coming to attend duty on a motorbike at a small tea leaf garden at Athengia near here around 6 pm of that fateful evening due to sudden fall of a big branch of a tree on his head caused great anguish to the fellow villagers as owner Sushil Agarwal did not bother to visit his house although the fact remains that it was he who called Chetry for unloading of chemicals bought from Tinsukia in the godown of his green leaf garden. So a section of villagers resorted to road blockade on NH-37 to lodge their protest on that evening.

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul paid visit to storm-hit areas of Koomsong and Kakapather Gaon Panchayat (GP) areas on Wednesday morning and assured all help to the affected people. Circle Officer, Doomdooma Revenue Circle distributed tarpaulins to the families the roof of whose houses were blown off by storm last night.

Many villages of Saikhowa and Hapjan Mauzas under Doomdooma Revenue Circle were badly affected by storm. The storm-hit villages under Saikhowa Mauza are Tamuli, Betoni, Dhulijan (Nagaon), Samguri, , No.1 Michimikota, No.2 Michimikota, Udalguri, Laina, Gakhirbheti, Laopati. Besides roofs of many houses being blown away, electricity was disrupted due to falling of trees on the electric wires and the poles.

On the other hand, the storm damaged villages under Hapjan Mauza, Dorjijan, Kerani, Gotong, Dahotia, Bandarkhati, , No.1 Kordoiguri, Kacheruguri, Hatishal, Borgora, Kojonga, Simaluguri, Bishnupur , Jutlibari, Daisa etc

The road communication was also disrupted in many places because of uprooting of trees and falling of trees branches on the road. But more or less the highways remained undisturbed because of timely action taken by the administration.

According to reports many villages did not receive compensation till date due to storm damage last year and now also many villagers are hopefully looking forward to the administration for some help for their adequate shelter. Again, the extent of damage caused by the damage is yet to be estimated.

