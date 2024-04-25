Stress laid on promotion of consumer satisfaction: Assam Additional CS Biswaranjan Samal

GUWAHATI: State Additional Chief Secretary Biswaranjan Samal, Dept. of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, said that the state government laid much emphasis on the promotion of consumer satisfaction.

The Additional Chief Secretary said this while speaking at the conference on ‘Enhancing Consumer Satisfaction through Product Certification and Customer Services’ organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry here today.

“The Government of Assam has given much emphasis to the promotion of consumer satisfaction. Public grievances are taken in the right earnest, and grievances are addressed in the initial state,” he said, and he urged the industry to have effective customer care services of international standards to address customer issues promptly.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Roy, Deputy Director General and Head Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati, mentioned that there is a robust increase in quality standards in various manufacturing sectors, with over 45,000 product licenses in operation. He said that BIS’s Foreign Marketing Licensing Scheme is protecting the country from the anti-dumping of the products of foreign nations. “Toys made in China flooded the markets a couple of years ago, but now you will find these to be replaced by toys made in India,” he briefed.

BIS has signed MoUs with 85 premier institutes in the country to ignite young minds about the benefits of product certification.

The conference had panel discussions on product certification and customer service. Senior officials from BIS, APEDA, the Central Silk Board, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, LIC, NIFT, etc. deliberated during the panel discussions.

The former chairman of the CII North East Council, Abhijit Barooah, spoke about the importance of certification in today’s world, especially in the export market, a press release said.

