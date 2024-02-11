Strict action against ‘Siren Gang’; nine vehicles seized by Guwahati Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the apprehension of the key accused of the Nalapara hit-and-run case, Guwahati Police launched an operation against vehicles illegally installed with sirens and red/blue beacon lights on their vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Based on the confessions of the accused, Arin Kataki, aged 20 years, who was a member of this’siren gang’, Guwahati Police seized a total of nine high-end vehicles from different parts of the city on Friday night. It must be noted that all these vehicles are registered to businessmen, contractors, government servants, and even housewives but were driven by their sons who were students of some school, college, or university in the state.

The following vehicles were seized by the Guwahati Police in connection with this matter: AS 01 DL 3986 (Innova), AS 01 FB 7007 (Innova), AS 01 FQ 1882 (Innova), AS 03 AB 4772 (Scorpio), AS 01 FH 4729 (Scorpio), AS 01 FQ 1001 (Thar), AS 01 FE 8888 (Alcazar), AS 01 DJ 2277 (Fortuner), and AS 01 ES 4444 (Thar). The police have initiated the necessary legal action against the violators.

The’siren gang’ came to light during the investigation of Basistha PS case no. 62/24 U/S 279/304(A) IPC, wherein a 54-year-old man lost his life in a hit-and-run incident in Nalapara, Guwahati. Based on information received during the investigation, police recovered the vehicle, a Scorpio (black) bearing registration number

AS 01 FF 0555, that was involved in the hit-and-run incident and that was kept concealed in a garage at Six Mile. Surprisingly, it was found that the private vehicle had “Govt. of Assam” written on it and was found to be fitted with beacon lights and a siren.

