Student Innovators Shine at Techstorm Challenge Finals in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Innovation Park - Technology and Innovation Council (IIMCIP-TIC) hosted the finals of the Techstorm Innovation Challenge in Guwahati, bringing together student innovators from institutions across the country.

The competition drew 300 participants forming 71 teams, out of which 10 finalist teams were selected following a stringent screening process. These teams received structured mentoring between November 2025 and January 2026 to develop functional prototypes, which they showcased before an expert jury through live demonstrations and technical presentations.

The innovations spanned areas such as automated drone technology and healthcare solutions, with the challenge focusing on practical problem-solving, engineering skills and originality. A total prize pool of Rs 50,000 was announced for the top-performing teams.

Organizers said initiatives like Techstorm reflected IIMCIP-TIC's efforts to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in eastern India, with future plans to establish Build Clubs in colleges to encourage hands-on learning and entrepreneurial thinking. The event concluded with an award ceremony recognizing outstanding student-led innovations.

