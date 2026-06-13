Student of Pandu College dies after tree falls on scooter in Guwahati

AASU seeks accountability

Guwahati: A college student lost her life after a large tree collapsed onto the scooter she was travelling on while on her way to appear for an examination in Guwahati on Friday, triggering outrage and demands for accountability.

The victim, identified as Parismita Hazarika, a student of Pandu College, was travelling through the Bhootnath Kalipur area along with fellow student Jyotirmoy Mohan when the tree suddenly fell on their scooter.

According to reports, Jyotirmoy, who was riding the two-wheeler, was rescued immediately, while Parismita, who was travelling as a pillion rider, became trapped beneath the fallen tree. Eyewitnesses said she remained pinned under the tree for some time before rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

The incident caused panic among residents and passers-by, who alerted the authorities and assisted in the rescue efforts. Personnel from the Railways and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched an operation to remove the tree and extricate the student.

Parismita was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Despite receiving emergency treatment, she later succumbed to her injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the collapse of the tree.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) strongly condemned the incident, asserting that the death should not be viewed merely as an accident.

In a statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma alleged that negligence by the authorities responsible for public safety had contributed to the tragedy. He claimed that the tree had been dead for a long time and questioned why the railway authorities and municipal administration had failed to remove it despite the apparent danger.

Sarma said the death of a student could not be dismissed as an act of fate and demanded that those responsible be held accountable. He also pointed to the existence of several hazardous spots across Guwahati, including dead trees and open drains, and criticised authorities for acting only after lives are lost.

The AASU leader called for a thorough inquiry into the incident and sought action against officials found responsible. He also urged the government to ensure proper treatment for the injured student and provide adequate compensation to the bereaved family.

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