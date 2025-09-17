Huge tree collapses blocking main road of Numaligarh village amid floods

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Numaligarh’s Shaheed Beja Vaishnav Parghat village is currently under the grip of the floodwaters of Dhansiri river. The only road connecting the village to National Highway 37 was blocked on Tuesday afternoon after a 150-year-old giant tree collapsed across it. The tree had not been removed till evening.

Meanwhile, the flood situation at Parghat worsened in the evening, leaving villagers distressed. Efforts to rescue the villagers have faced severe difficulties, and livestock could not be saved from the floodwaters.

Also Read: Guwahati: Biker Injured As Giant Tree Collapses In VIP Road

Also Watch: