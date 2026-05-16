Student Writes to CM Seeking More Public Toilets Along Kahilipara Road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Highlighting the need for improved public sanitation facilities in the city, a Class 5 student from Guwahati has written to the Chief Minister of Assam requesting the installation of more public toilets along the busy Kahilipara main road.

In a letter dated May 12 addressed to the Chief Minister at Dispur, Master Chakshit Om Sarma, a student of NEPS, appealed for the construction of public toilets at several key points in Kahilipara, including Ganesh Mandir stoppage, Jatia stoppage, D.P.I. stoppage, Ganesh turning point, Power House stoppage and adjoining areas.

In the letter, the student stated that Kahilipara is a prime locality in Guwahati located near the Assam Secretariat and is known for its connectivity and residential areas. He pointed out that despite being a well-connected and densely populated area, the locality lacks adequate public toilet facilities for commuters and residents.

The student further mentioned that the proposed initiative would support cleanliness and sanitation efforts under the Swachhta drive. He urged the government to consider the request and take necessary action in the interest of public convenience and hygiene.

The letter has drawn attention on social media for the young student’s civic awareness and concern for public welfare. Many residents have also echoed the demand, stating that the absence of public toilets along the stretch creates inconvenience for commuters, especially women, elderly citizens and daily travellers.

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