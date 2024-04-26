Students move Kamrup (Metro) DC seeking cancellation of NOC for stone quarry

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chandrapur Anchalik Chatra Santha, a unit of the AASU (All Assam Students’ Union), moved the Kamrup (M) District Commissioner with a memorandum submitted to the Chandrapur Revenue Circle Officer today with the demand for the cancellation of the reopening of a closed stone quarry in the No. 2 Chandrapur village. The delegation of student leaders wanted to know how the closed stone quarry was reopened without holding any public hearings. In a statement to the media, Chandrapur Anchalik Chatra Santha general secretary Saurav Das said, “We, including the local populace, are strange as to how the forest officials and the administration issued the no-objection certificate (NOC) for stone quarrying in a thickly populated area. Several houses in the area had cracks and damage to them due to the impact of blasts at the stone quarry when it was operational earlier. The area of the stone quarry now has two big water tanks, besides residential houses. It will pose a threat to life in the Chandrapur area in the event of accidents concerning the two water tanks in high-intensity blasts at the quarry. And the student union cannot tolerate any such incidents. If the authorities do not cancel the NOC for the stone quarry, the AASU will team up with the public and carry out a vigorous agitation.”

The vice president of the Sadou Karmup Mahanagar Zila Chatra Santha, Ramen Thakuria, led the delegation of the student body while submitting the memorandum today.

