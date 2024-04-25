AASU gheraos Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) office in Dibrugarh district

DIBRUGARH: The Namrup unit of AASU on Wednesday gheraoed Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) CMD office seeking inquiry against S.K Singh, marketing department of BVFCL. The AASU alleged that S.K Singh without following procedure alloted around 700 urea dealership outside Assam. “Earlier, we have raised this issue against the gross anomalies in allotting urea dealership outside Assam. S.K Singh has illegally collected money in exchange of providing dealership,” alleged Aboni Kumar Gogoi, Dibrugarh district AASU president. He said, “We have demanded an inquiry against S.K Singh but the BVFCL has not taken any such step against him. So, we demand a high-level inquiry against him,”.

