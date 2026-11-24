STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: POWERGRID organised a prize distribution ceremony for the state-level painting competition on energy conservation at Shilpgram Auditorium, Guwahati, recognising students for their artwork promoting responsible energy use. In Group A, Harshita Phukan of St Mary's Senior Secondary School, Himangshu Nath of The Green School International, Guwahati, and Manaswee Das of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Tezpur, secured the winning positions. In Group B, the winners were Niharika Sarma of Modern English School, Guwahati, Anwesha Borgohain of Delhi Public School, Guwahati, and Mousam Das of Japorigog High School, Guwahati.