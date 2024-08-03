Remembering Meena Aita: A Devoted Grandmother, Educator, Nature Lover, and Embracer of Modern Technology

My grandmother, Meena Aita, was a remarkable woman—a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and an exemplary human being. Aita was straightforward and honest, always speaking her mind with a pure heart. She had a heart of gold and possessed an exceptional ability to empathise with the pain and suffering of others. A few months ago, I spent the night with Aita in the ICU. Although she was in pain, she was more worried that I had not eaten anything, even though it was 2:00 a.m.

Meena Aita was skilled at many things, whether it was baking or sewing. Aita completed her graduation after marriage and was well versed in subjects like economics. She puts a lot of emphasis on the education of her children and grandchildren. When I was in middle school, before my half-yearly exams, Aita always used to sit with me, even though she didn’t know the particular subject I was preparing for, she always used to guide me and try her best to help me out by giving me tips and advice. Whenever I was scared of facing any interview or exam, her simple “best of luck” on call would always dispel my fears. She used to call me in advance so as not to disturb me the day before the exam.

She was a nature lover and loved to watch birds. Many times, I and Aita used to do bird watching whenever she visited us in Kolkata. She was an avid reader and loved books by Ruskin Bond, as he could describe nature very well. For Meena Aita, having a monthly subscription to Reader’s Digest was a necessity.

Meena Aita was always curious about new subjects and technologies. She was an active member of the Mitali Sangha Ladies Club in Guwahati. After getting her first smartphone, she embraced the digital world, staying connected with us through the Internet and social media. She loved receiving photos of our achievements and other occasions. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest pride, and she celebrated our accomplishments wholeheartedly.

During my college years, as I began participating in and winning hackathons (coding competitions), she would often call me, repeatedly asking how to pronounce “hackathon” and what it meant. Her support and curiosity about my endeavours were deeply endearing. Aita will always remain with me, guiding me through the important moments of my life ahead.

Bhairav Phukan

