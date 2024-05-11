Sudden spike in vegetables prices worries Guwahatians

Guwahati: The prices of essential vegetables like potatoes and onions have seen a massive increase in the city. This spike in prices soon after the elections has raised questions about the actions of the local authorities and the state government regarding inflation.

According to sources, potatoes from Agra, which were available for a wholesale price of around Rs 1800, have spiked to Rs 2,700, and those from Bengal are available at Rs 2,300 per quintal, triggering considerable hikes in retail prices. Similarly, retail prices of onions have seen a hike of Rs 10 per kilo to Rs 40. Both domestic customers and eatery owners have expressed concern regarding this sudden rise and asked the authorities to ensure that the prices of these commodities are under control.

