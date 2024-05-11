Guwahati: Creative Kids School celebrates 163rd Rabindra Jayanti

Guwahati: The Creative Kids School, one of the leading kindergarten schools in the city, celebrated the 163rd Rabindra Jayanti on Thursday. This was stated in a press release.

"This year, the world celebrated the 163rd Rabindra Jayanti on May 8, 2024. But there was a state holiday for the Tithi of Damodardev in Assam. So, the school was closed on that day, and we celebrated the appearance day of Tagore on May 9, 2024," said Ms. Bithika Dey, Principal, Creative Kids School, 4th Bylane, Lokhra Road, Bhaskarnagar, Guwahati.

She said in her welcome address that Tagore used to write poems not only in Bengali but also in English. His famous English poem "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high" is taught in different classes in secondary schools nowadays.

"Tagore was, indeed, a patriot. He returned the British crown of knighthood as a consequence of the massacre led by General Dyer at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab in 1919," the principal added.

The celebration started with a Vaishnavite Mangalacharan. The children and their parents, teachers, and guests of the school vibrated the Vedic hymns to pay their homage to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

All the children sang songs and performed dances in memory of the greatest poet in the world. Parents also performed Rabindra, Nritya, and Sangeet.

Addressing as the Chief Guest Yogacharya Subhasis, founding president, Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre and Director, Purvanchal Yoga Mahavidyalaya, Maligaon spoke highly on the immense contributions of Tagore to the world with special reference to the cause of humanity and creative literature.

He said that yoga is very important for all householders to check for common diseases. He advised the parents to adopt a simple way of life with vegetarian diets.

