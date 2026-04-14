Sujata Gurung Chowdhury Files NCW Complaint Against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, a resident of Panbazar, Guwahati, has filed a formal complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking urgent intervention over alleged defamatory remarks made against her by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign.

Chowdhury describes herself as a private individual with no direct involvement in politics, but says she has been drawn into public controversy because of her daughter, Kunki Chowdhury, who contested the Assam Assembly elections from the Central Guwahati constituency.

What the Complaint Alleges

In her complaint, Chowdhury alleged that the Chief Minister publicly accused her of hurting "Sanatani sentiments," harbouring pro-Pakistan views, supporting "anti-national" elements, and consuming beef.

She has strongly denied all of these claims, calling them "false, baseless, and malicious."

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