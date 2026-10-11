Supreme Court Judges Highlight Ethics and Human Dignity at NLUJAA Convocation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath has underscored the pivotal role of legal education in fostering a just, equitable, and inclusive society.

Attending the fourth convocation ceremony of the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA) at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here on Saturday as chief guest, Nath exhorted the graduating students to uphold the highest standards of professional ethics, constitutional values, and integrity while navigating the multifaceted challenges of the legal profession.

Presided over by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and NLUJAA Chancellor Justice Ashutosh Kumar, the convocation was also attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as guest of honour. Addressing the graduating students, Bhuyan emphasised that "human dignity" and "self-respect" constitute the highest and indispensable dimensions of human rights.

In his address, Kumar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students and inspired them to emerge as steadfast custodians of justice, integrity and public service.

He further emphasised the importance of discharging their professional responsibilities with an unwavering commitment to the larger interests of society and the enduring principles of constitutional morality.

On the occassion, NLUJAA Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) KVS Sharma presented the university's annual report, outlining its academic achievements, research initiatives, institutional endeavours and strategic vision for the future.

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