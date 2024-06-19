Survey of NC villages: Renewed hope for Jorabat LP School

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: The State Government's long-awaited survey of Non-Cadastral (NC) villages has brought a renewed sense of hope for the Government Lower Primary School in Jorabat, which has been grappling with an alleged encroachment issue. This recent initiative is seen as a welcome step towards addressing long-standing land disputes.

The survey team, while conducting an assessment of the Amerigog NC village, discovered that the land area of Jorabat Lower Primary School has been significantly reduced. Originally allotted 2 bighas, the school's possession now stands at only around 1 bigha and 1 katha. This finding corroborates the long-alleged issue of encroachment on the school's land. For years, conscious citizens, including the School Management Committee (SMC), have repeatedly written to the education department and the revenue circle office, urging action on the encroachment issue. However, these appeals have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, according to local residents.

A local resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed out the emergence of several concrete structures around the school. The resident suggested that these structures and their owners did not exist several years ago, implying a potential encroachment on the school's land. The resident emphasised that a thorough investigation would likely reveal the extent of the encroachment.

The confirmation of over 3 Kathas of the allotted land being encroached upon has heightened the community's call for action. Conscious citizens are now looking to the state government to take decisive steps to reclaim the school's land and ensure it is free from encroachments. The conscious section believes that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's intervention could expedite the process of making the school's land encroachment-free, ultimately restoring the school's rightful area and contributing to a safer and more conducive learning environment for the students.

