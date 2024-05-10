Suspect of Azara murder apprehended near Guwahati Airport from Khetri

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Azara police arrested the suspect in the murder of an unidentified woman near the Guwahati Airport from Khetri on Thursday. He was identified as Gautam Rai, who had been missing since the incident took place. The body was identified as that of Suntia Munda from Musalpur in Baksa.

According to reports, the elderly married couple had been residing in the rented house for about a year. A brawl had erupted between the husband-wife duo a few days ago, after which Gautam murdered his wife and buried her body in a pit inside his house.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when a local person found an odour coming from the location and informed the local police. Azara Police arrived at the spot, and in the presence of the magistrate, they discovered the body of an elderly woman buried in the room. They sent the body for a post-mortem and started an operation to apprehend the man in question.

The owner of the property, identified as Dhruba Jyoti Kakoty, had, however, claimed that he was unaware of the couple residing in his house.

Also Read: Assam: 5 arrested on murder charge in Tinsukia district (sentinelassam.com)