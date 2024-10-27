Suspected contraband items seized in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Fancy Bazaar Outpost of Pan Bazaar Police Station conducted a raid at 2 No Railway Gate, Lakhtakia resulting in arrest of Rejina Khatun (50). According to authorities, the seizure included nine vials containing a substance suspected to be heroin, Rs 1,500 in cash, and one Vivo mobile phone. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

