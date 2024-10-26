BSF Meghalaya foils smuggling bid, seizes contraband worth Rs 12 lakh along international border

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday successfully prevented a smuggling attempt in Meghalaya by seizing contraband worth Rs 12 lakh. The soldiers seized 12 cartons of ointment cream (Skin Shine) along the international border of Meghalaya.

“Acting on specific information, the troops of the 4th Battalion BSF conducted a special operation near the International Border, during which they managed to seize cosmetics concealed in a jungle area near the International border, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh,” said a BSF official statement.

According to BSF officials, the seized contraband has been handed over to the Customs office at Pynursla for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the BSF on Wednesday obstructed another major smuggling attempt, seizing contraband items worth Rs 16 lakh along the international border of Meghalaya. This operation came after they were alerted about an attempt to smuggle cattle through the border.

BSF troops posted in Meghalaya, associated with the 4th Battalion, carried out special operations near the border to curb cross-border smuggling. During these operations, the BSF rescued 27 cattle that were concealed in a jungle area near the border, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. The rescued cattle were handed over to the PPP Muktapur for further action. PPP Muktapur is a police-public relations initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of celebrations in the border area.

Additionally, the BSF intercepted a pickup vehicle numbered “ML-05-AC” loaded with cosmetic items without valid documents near the border area in the East Khasi Hills district. Along with this, the BSF also seized a significant amount of edible items and liquor in other operations along the border area. Earlier, acting on specific information on October 22, vigilant troops of the 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted a Bolero pickup and seized cosmetic items worth more than Rs 4 lakh near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district.

In another operation on Wednesday, alert troops of the 4th Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 27 cattle heads valued at Rs 2,85,400 while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district. (ANI)

