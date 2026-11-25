STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Police District arrested a suspected drug peddler during an operation along National Highway 37, police said.

The accused was identified as Jakadul Ali, alias Jaidul, who reportedly lived as a tenant in the Majali area of Dharapur. Police suspected him of involvement in drug trafficking over an extended period. During the operation, officers seized 18 containers suspected to contain drugs, along with cash and a mobile phone. They also seized a scooter bearing registration number AS 01 ET 8372.