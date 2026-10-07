Suspected Drunk Driver in Duster Hits Vehicles, Injures Traffic Cop in Guwahati Chase

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected drunk-driving incident led to a police chase in Guwahati late Monday night after a Duster allegedly hit several vehicles and knocked down a traffic police officer before speeding away. The incident occurred in the Dispur area, where the vehicle (AS 01 DM 7448) reportedly hit other vehicles while travelling at high speed. A traffic police official was also hit during the incident.

The driver allegedly fled without stopping, prompting Dispur traffic police to pursue the vehicle towards Lalganesh for several kilometres. The Duster later entered a road at Sribhumi Nagar near Adagudam in Lalganesh, where it got stuck and could not move further. Police intercepted the vehicle and detained its occupants.

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