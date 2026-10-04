Tragic Accident in Demow Raichai Claims One Life, Another Seriously Injured

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A road mishap took place in Demow Raichai on Saturday, where one person died, and another was seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Luhit Gogoi (47 years), a resident of Nitaipukhuri. According to information received, Luhit Gogoi and his wife, Mayuri Khantadhara Gogoi, were on their scooty when they met with an accident with a vehicle in Demow Raichai on Saturday. Luhit Gogoi was brought dead to the Demow Model Hospital cum CHC, a health official informed. After providing primary treatment, Mayuri Khantadhara Gogoi was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment. It is alleged that they had to wait for around 1 hour to get an ambulance.

Also Read: Guwahati: Youth killed in tragic road accident at Jalukbari