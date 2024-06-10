Suspected heroin peddler arrested by Guwahati Police in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Operation Group of the Central Guwahati Police District, in collaboration with a team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station, successfully apprehended Ajibar Rahman (31) from Chaygaon. Rahman was caught red-handed at Gandhi Mandap Tiniali with 21.50 grammes of suspected heroin in his possession.

In addition to the narcotics, the authorities also seized a scooter with the registration number AS01 DN 8442, believed to be used in the illicit activity. The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about Rahman’s operations and possible connections.

