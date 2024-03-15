SVAMITVA Scheme: Drone survey of 849 NC villages completed in Assam

After completion of the survey, Dispur to provide property cards

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The drone survey of 849 villages in the state is now complete under the Government of India’s SVAMITVA Scheme. Following a directive from the Government of India, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in the state conducted the drone survey. However, the survey of 225 of the target villages is still going on. After the completion of the drone survey of the villages, the state government will provide property cards to the landowners.

The state government had the initial target of surveying 1,074 NC (Non-Cadastral) villages with the help of drones. In Assam, the SVAMITVA Scheme is being implemented in un-surveyed and non-cadastral villages in rural areas under the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886. Under this, after drone-based data acquisition, ground-verification of each land parcel of the village is undertaken to prepare maps and land records. Thus far, a drone survey has been completed in 849 villages out of 1024 villages across 25 districts in the state.

The scheme covers multifarious aspects, viz., facilitating the monetisation of properties and enabling bank loans; reducing property-related disputes; and comprehensive village-level planning, which would be the stepping- stones towards achieving Gram Swaraj in its true sense and making rural India Atmanirbhar.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is implementing the SVAMITVA Scheme to provide records of rights to village property owners. The scheme aims to demarcate inhabited (Abadi) land in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology and is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Departments, State Panchayati Raj Departments, and the Survey of India.

According to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Dhemaji district witnessed the highest number of 265 villages where the drone survey has been completed. Some other districts where a drone survey was completed in a sizeable number of villages are Lakhimpur (155), Tinsukia (98), Cachar (43), Barpeta (40), Majuli (30), Kamrup and Kamrup (M) (29 each), Dibrugarh (27), and Sivasagar (24).

