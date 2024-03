GUWAHATI: Minister IPRP&S Pijush Hazarika, in the presence of the Director of Information and Public Relations and other senior officials of Kamrup District Administration, inaugurated an LED billboard in front of the DC Office, Amingaon, today. With this inauguration, the total number of LED billboards under the DIPR, Assam now stands at 7, according to a press release.

