SVEEP bicycle rally on April 28 in Kamrup Metropolitan District

Guwahati: A cycle rally will be organized by the Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) Cell of Kamrup Metropolitan Election District on April 28 at 5:30 a.m. The rally is open to participants of all ages. Interested people have been requested to arrive at the Amrit Udyan near the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s Office between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Interested candidates can contact Kaushik Guha of the Assam Cycling Community on his mobile number, 94352-17176. Participants will be awarded T-shirts and certificates, as mentioned by the SVEEP Kamrup Metropolitan.

