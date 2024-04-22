Lok Sabha Election: SVEEP icon Rakesh Banik visits Dima Hasao district of Assam

A Correspondent

HAFLONG: With the aim of generating awareness among the voters of the 113-Haflong-ST LAC segment, State SVEEP ICON Rakesh Banik visited Dima Hasao district when the general election to Lok Sabha is to be held in the 2nd phase on April 26, 2024.

A cycle rally was organized by the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell, where around 700 ladies from different walks of life participated. Rakesh Banik, the paracyclist and state icon of the Assam Election 2024, created awareness among the voters through a cycle rally under SVEEP activities in the district. Requesting all the citizens to participate in this exercise of democracy, he said, “I hope that each one of you will participate in the electoral process by exercising your democratic rights during the election period in order to establish a healthy government in the state.”

The rally started from Haflong Circuit House to the Rotary of DC office. The event was also attended by Shukram Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner and Nodal Officer SVEEP, Dima Hasao, Purabi Phonglo Dy. Director, i/c DIPRO, and i/c Media and Publicity Cell.

