Swachh Bharat Mission: Plantation drive to be organized in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An initiative has been taken in order to commemorate the 10 years of commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Swachh Bharat Mission was implemented in 2014 at Rajghat, New Delhi, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this regard, on September 17, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will organize a plantation drive at the Geeta Mandir, Mother Teresa Road. The official account of GMC wrote on X, “We invite all to join hands with us for a Swachh Guwahati.” They further wrote, “Come, be a Swachhata Warrior!”

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) research was recently featured in the journal “Nature”, with the paper highlighting the programme’s several alternative spinoffs, including providing girls and women with security and dignity. Additionally, the mission has claimed to have saved the lives of 60,000–70,000 newborns and young children per year.

