'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’: Special Plantation Drive Held at Goalpara District Court by Judiciary and DLSA

Goalpara : A special plantation drive titled ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ was carried out on Tuesday inside the Goalpara district court. The programme was organized by the District Judiciary, Goalpara in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

J.M.Barman, District and Sessions Judge, J. Devi, secretary of DLSA along with the other judicial officers participated in the drive attended by the employees of the district court.

