Assam News

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’: Special Plantation Drive Held at Goalpara District Court by Judiciary and DLSA

A special plantation drive titled ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ was carried out on Tuesday inside the Goalpara district court. The programme was organized by the District Judiciary, Goalpara in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’: Special Plantation Drive Held at Goalpara District Court by Judiciary and DLSA
Published on

Goalpara : A special plantation drive titled ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ was carried out on Tuesday inside the Goalpara district court. The programme was organized by the District Judiciary, Goalpara in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

J.M.Barman, District and Sessions Judge, J. Devi, secretary of DLSA along with the other judicial officers participated in the drive attended by the employees of the district court.

Also Read: Assam: Bangladeshi Youth Living Under Fake Identity for 12 Years Arrested by Hailakandi Police

Also Watch:

Goalpara
Plantation Drive
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com