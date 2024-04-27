‘Swallowing the Sun’ a novel authored by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri released

Guwahati: 'Swallowing the Sun', a novel authored by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, former Assistant Secretary General, UN, and Ambassador, was launched on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at a hotel in Guwahati.

Professor and author Bibhash Choudhury was in conversation with the author to discuss the backdrop of how the novel was conceptualised and the nuances thereof in the presence of literati and book lovers from society.

'Swallowing the Sun' is a stunning exploration of love, valour, and India's struggle for independence. Through the eyes of three generations of women, especially those of its unforgettable heroine, Malati, the novel captures the exhilarating highs and terrible lows of the most tumultuous period in modern Indian history.

Jahnabi Phookan, co-founder of Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Co., was present as Guest of Honour at the book launch function.

