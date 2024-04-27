India top participant in World's Biggest Nature Challenge

Guwahati: The 9th edition of the City Nature Challenge is from April 26 to 29. Out of 675 cities participating globally, 206 are from India, and WWF-India is leading this collaborative, citizen-driven effort across several Indian states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and New Delhi.

The global event calls on current and aspiring citizens, nature and science fans, and people of all ages and educational backgrounds to observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals, and fungi using free mobile apps like Naturalist.

Neha Raghav, Director of Environment Education, WWF-India, said, "CNC is a great opportunity to engage people of all ages in citizen science. It celebrates backyard biodiversity; I hope the fervour with which people participate continues."

The CNC format of friendly competition across cities globally makes this an inclusive, fun event to raise awareness on planet-critical issues like 'biodiversity loss' and 'urban wildlife'. Indian cities are all set to make their mark on the world stage this year."

Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, State Coordinator, WWF-India Assam and Arunachal Pradesh State Office, mentioned, "CNC 2024 this year is outreached to the entire North East States, and WWF-India AAPSO kicked off it in Assam, Guwahati, on Earth Day, April 22, through community radio and an online CNC NE orientation session. We are thrilled to announce the engagement of youth from various colleges and universities across Assam in Biobliz. In Assam, we have two cities: Digboi, covering Tinsukia district, and Guwahati, covering the rest of Assam. From Guwahati, Gauhati University, Cotton University, SB Deorah College, Handique Girls' College, schools, and many more are participating and are uploading their findings." This was stated in a statement.

