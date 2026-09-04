Tea Board India to host Events in Guwahati on September 5

GUWAHATI: Tea lovers in Guwahati are set to experience Indian tea in a new way as Tea Board India brings its tea experience events to the city on September 5 as part of the India Tea Wellness Campaign.

The campaign, being held across cities in India, aims to familiarise people with the journey of tea from the garden to the cup, while highlighting its heritage, craftsmanship, diversity and wellness aspects.

In Guwahati, the event will be held at the Walking Zone in front of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Khanapara, and Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan, Uzan Bazar, from 5 am to 9 am. A special morning tea experience will bring together tea, wellness, nature and shared moments.

Its central message, “The Goodness of India, Brewed for You”, celebrates the journey of Indian tea from gardens to millions of cups while highlighting its connection with people across the country, stated a press release.

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