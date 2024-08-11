Tea broker Kamal Chandra Das passes away in Guwahati city

Guwahati: A veteran and distinguished member of the Tea Broking Fraternity, Kamal Chandra Das, passed away on the 29th of July, 2024, at his Guwahati residence. He was 63.

Das had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, starting with Associated Brokers Pvt. Ltd. in 1981 and rising to become a Director at Tea Brokers Pvt. Ltd. in 1989. He later served as President of Paramount Tea Marketing and was an Advisor from April 2024.Known for his pleasant and multi-faceted personality; Das was a gentleman who always had a smile and a helping hand. His qualities were shaped by his illustrious parents, Gita Das and Late Balabhadra Das, a renowned lawyer and former Assam Assembly representative.

Das was an alumnus of St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling, and Gauhati Commerce College, where he graduated with first-class distinction. He was a gifted linguist and a popular figure, serving as President of Leo Club twice in 1981-82 and 1982-83.

His passing has left a void in the tea broking community, and he will be remembered for his qualities of head and heart.

