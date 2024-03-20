Assam: Fraud arrested in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: A fraud was arrested by Golaghat police on Tuesday. Following a fraud case registered in Gormur Police Station in Majuli district, Golaghat police arrested Abhijit Borah, resident of Panchali of Golaghat town. As per report he looted more than five lakh rupees from eight farmers of Majuli to provide them industrial loan.

A Case No. 9/24 U/S 120B/406/41/420/468 was registered at Gormur Police Station of Majuli against Abhijit Bora. On Tuesday, Majuli Police brought him to Majuli from Golaghat. Notably, several fraud cases has been registered against Abhijit Borah.

